Patna's Mahavir temple to allow devotees in specified time slots based on their names

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 24 (ANI): Devotees will be allowed to visit Patna's Mahavir temple during specified time slots based on the alphabetical order in their names so as to ensure the strict compliance of the norms of social distancing, once the temple reopens after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Temple authorities have decided to divide the temple visit timings into hourly slots according to alphabets in the name of devotees.

"We have decided that timings will be divided into hourly slots according to alphabets, for example, people with names starting from A and B can visit from 7 am to 8 am. Also, alphabets will be assigned for a particular day. Bookings will be done online", said Kishore Kunal, secretary of the temple trust.

The congregation of devotes at religious places was banned by the government when the lockdown was imposed first on March 25 to stifle the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The country is now in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown which is in force with certain relaxations. This phase will continue until May 31. (ANI)

