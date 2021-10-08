Patna's priest keeps 21 urns on his chest to observe nine-day Navratri festival

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): A unique picture of the establishment of the Kalash of Goddess Durga was seen at the Navlakha Temple in Patna's Secretariat on Thursday, where the head priest of the temple has placed 21 urns on his chest to observe the nine days festival of Navratri.

The priest, Baba Nageshwar told ANI that he has been worshipping in this manner for the last 25 years and this time he is praying for the end of the pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, the priest said, "I will lie down for the next nine days under the feet of Maa Durga. My sermon is: may the good win, may the bad lose. May there be peace in the entire world."



The administrator of the temple, Vijay Yadav said that they take care of the head priest for the entire nine days. "We have also made preparations for the visitors keeping in place all the Covid-19 guidelines," he stated.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the first nine days of the festival, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri has started from today and will continue till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

