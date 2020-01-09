Patparganj fire that claimed one is of medium category, says fire official

New Delhi (India), Jan 9 (ANI): The fire that broke out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial area on wee hours of Thursday is of "medium" category.



"We have declared it as the fire of medium category," said a fire official. The fire took a toll on one person.



As many as 27 fire tenders are struggling to douse the flames, said the official.



According to Delhi police, one person has died in the fire incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

More details are awaited. (ANI)