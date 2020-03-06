Pattana Pragathi program a huge success: Telangana Minister KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Telangana minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Friday held a review meeting with the Additional Collectors of all districts on completion of the Pattana Pragathi or town development program.

The 10-day program was launched on February 24 by the state government.

The Minister reviewed the works of each district and enquired about the status of other works, according to an official press release.

Addressing the Additional Collectors, the Minister said, "Pattana Pragathi Program is the step towards the upliftment of towns and cities of Telangana."

"The program has played a major role in bringing development in the towns and cities. The program has helped in identifying civic problems that have been prevailing since long," he added.

He further mentioned that a lot of problems pertaining to sanitation have been addressed during the ten-day program, which has shown great results in a short span.

The minister stated that the program has played a crucial role in bringing awareness amongst the citizens on the new municipal act.

He also instructed the officials to develop model markets, parks, dump yards, public toilets, street vendors' zone, nurseries, modern burial grounds, crematoriums, urban lung spaces, open gyms in all the towns and cities. (ANI)

