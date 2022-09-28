Patwari caught while accepting bribe in Jhajjar by vigilance department

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], September 28 (ANI): The vigilance department in the Jhajjar district of Haryana has caught a patwari red-handed while he was accepting a bribe, police said Wednesday.

Patwari Ajay, a resident of Tumbaheri village, had demanded a bribe from a person, Narendra, to complete the 'mutation' process of a property. The person, a resident of Darauli, informed the police and a trap was laid to catch the government official.



"The accused had already taken Rs 5,000 from the complainant and he was caught while accepting another Rs 37,000 on Rewari Road Tuesday evening," an official said.

"We have arrested Patwari Ajay and he will be now produced in a court," the official said.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera, which showed the accused trying to escape from the scene. The video showed the Patwari jumping off a terrace. He was arrested after a chase by police officials. (ANI)

