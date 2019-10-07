Patwari Sangh calls off strike after apology from MP Minister over 'corruption' remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Patwari Union has called off their strike as the state's Higher Education Minister Jitu patwari apologised officially to his community for his 'corruption' remark.

On October 3, the Patwari community launched a state-wide strike protesting against the minister's statement that people belonging to Patwari Sangh are "corrupt."

The strike was called off on Sunday after state Revenue Minister Govind Singh met protestors and addressed their demands.

In a press conference, Singh said that Jitu has officially apologised to the Patwari community for hurting their sentiments by calling them corrupt.

The protestors withdrew their strike also keeping in view the farmers' suffering as it had delayed the disbursal of compensation announced by the government for them owing to flood-like situation in the state.

The Patwaris were assured that their demand in the context of pay-scale anomalies would be addressed within the next six months after a proposal is submitted to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

After Patwari Sangh called off their strike, Congress leader Jitu took to Twitter to expresses happiness over the withdrawal of strike and said in Hindi: "Today the strike has been ended by the Patwari Sangh, thanks to that, my thoughts are with them in every positive work. The things that are being told on some channels in the media, they don't seem to understand my feelings. It is a request to the Patwari Sangh to engage in the work for farmers' welfare with transparency." (ANI)

