Pavan Verma criticises Bihar Finance Minister over his comments on economic slowdown

New Delhi [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Criticising Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, over his comments on economic slowdown, JDU National Spokesperson and party General Secretary Pavan Verma said his statement appeared to be that of a party apologist and not that of a finance minister.

"Though Modi and I are good friends and I also agree that he is an intelligent man but he is Finance minister of Bihar who is not familiar with economic reality," Varma said.

On Sunday Modi had said that some opposition parties were trying to create panic in the country over what he claimed to be a recurring "cyclic" slowdown in the economy during months of "saawan-bhado".

The economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, according to the government data.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, and Trinamool Congress have blamed the Modi government's economic policy for the slowdown of Economy. (ANI)

