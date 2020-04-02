Pawan Kalyan urges Jaishankar to take steps to help stranded Indian students in UK

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take steps to assist the Indian students stranded in the United Kingdom due to coronavirus lockdown.

"Indian students who are studying in various universities in the United Kingdom are in complete distress as they were stranded in the UK airports and High Commission of India (HCI), London after they made futile attempts to return to India following the COVID-19 outbreak," Kalyan said in the letter.

He also said that about 300 Indian students have been stuck in the UK, of which 62 students bought flight tickets on March 20 to return to India.

"The flights have been cancelled with the closure of international borders. As a result, they are held up in airports," the JSP chief added.

Kalyan stated the students are facing many hardships due to a lack of food and accommodation for the past 12 days. "With the fast-spreading of dreaded coronavirus, the panic-stricken students are in hapless condition," he said.

"I request the Ministry of External Affairs to act swiftly and provide food and accommodation facilities to the students who were stranded in various UK airports," Kalyan added.

He alsp said that the students have sought his party's support and requested Jaishankar to take necessary steps to provide basic needs to the stranded Indian students. (ANI)

