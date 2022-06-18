हिंदी खबर
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo)
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo)

Pawan Khera appointed as Cong's Media and Publicity dept chairman

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 13:44 IST


New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress on Saturday appointed the party's national spokesperson, Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department with immediate effect on Saturday.

"Congress President has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department, with immediate effect," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in an official statement.
Recently, the Congress party fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, instead of Pawan Khera for the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads