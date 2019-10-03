Pawar-led NCP releases first list of 77 candidates for Maha Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

As per the list, Chhagan Bhujbal will contest from Yeola constituency, party state president Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur Assembly constituency, party chief Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Ajit Pawar from Baramati and Rohit Pawar from Karjat Jamkhed.

On September 27, in a major jolt to the NCP, the former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit had quit as the MLA from Baramati.

ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

On the other hand, Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 52 party candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls and has fielded former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South. Congress and NCP are contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections in an alliance.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

