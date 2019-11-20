Pawar meeting PM doesn't mean 'something is cooking': Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:43 IST

Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena: Ram Kadam, BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): With uncertainty looming large over who will form the government in Maharashtra, BJP leader Ram Kadam said that the Congress and NCP are trying to corner Shiv Sena. He also said that despite holding several meetings the three parties are nowhere close to for