Pawar seeks probe into findings of CAG report on use of funds during Fadnavis government

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded that an expert committee should be formed to probe alleged misappropriation of funds by the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government.

Talking to reporters here, the NCP chief cited a CAG report to allege that government headed by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not submit the utilisation certificates for Rs 66,000 crore funds up to 2018.

"Till 2018, the account of Rs 66,000 crores expenditure was not given. The economic situation worsened during five years rule of Devendra Fadnavis government which needs to be investigated," Pawar said.

"I request the state government to form a committee of experts to do a proper investigation and bring the truth before people," he added.

The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report tabled in Maharashtra Assembly on Friday said that utilisation certificates for funds amounting to Rs 65,921 crore till March 2018 was not submitted, warning that the high pendency may lead to misappropriation of funds. (ANI)

