Pay fine or collect plastic waste: Chhattisgarh Police devises unique measure to enforce helmet rule

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 23 (ANI): If you are caught for a traffic rule violation such as not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in twin-cities, Bhilai and Durg, you would end up picking plastic waste from the streets.

The action is a part of a drive launched by Durg district police with an aim to create awareness among motorists on road safety and traffic rules.

An announcement regarding the same was made by district police authorities on Thursday.

Durg SP Abhishek Pallav said, "We are running this drive to make people aware about the importance of wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler and other violations of traffic rules. Those who be caught for a violation will either have to pay a fine or they will be made to collect plastic waste from public places."



SP Pallav said the move is also a part of a campaign aimed at making twin cities, Bhilai and Durg free from plastic waste.

A similar initiative has been launched by the police in Raipur - the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Raipur police in a tweet on Tuesday informed that strict action will be taken against people parking their vehicles in a no-parking zone.

The police are also going to start issuing on-spot challans to motorists for no-parking violations.

Raipur traffic police will procure as many as 50 devices, and those caught for a traffic violation will be able to pay fines using their debit card/credit cards. There will be a facility to pay challan through QR-code and online, the Police said in a tweet on Tuesday. (ANI)

