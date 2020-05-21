Pay full salaries for May to govt employees: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked state officials to pay full salary to government employees for the month of May.

"As due to coronavirus outbreak, a certain percentage of salary was deferred from March and April, the officials are directed to pay full salary to the government employees for the month of May," Reddy said during a video conference with the officials.

The Chief Minister directed the state Finance Department to release the salaries as soon as possible. (ANI)

