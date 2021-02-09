Pay special attention to J-K's development, PDP leader appeals to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nazir Ahmed Laway on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special attention to the development of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir needs development. I appeal to the Prime Minister to give it special attention," said Laway during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha.

He further said that the condition in the UT has changed phenomenally during the past 6 years. "Our wounds are deep. This parliament gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 and 35-A. I made efforts for the retention of these articles."



Laway added that the parliamentarians of India have sympathy for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Whenever I opposed any issue, friendly parliamentary asked me whether I needed help."

He said that the sole source of income in the UT was the tourism sector, which has also now finished. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to adopt the UT.

Laway said that the valley needs human as well as resource development.

"It is the responsibility of all parliamentarians to talk on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. You have to raise our voice and discuss how the problems in the UT must be solved," he added.

The tenures of four Rajya Sabha MPs from Jammu and Kashmir--Ghulam Nabi Azad (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha), Shamsher Singh (BJP), and Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz (both from PDP)--are ending this week. (ANI)

