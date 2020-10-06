Payal Ghosh meets NCW chief, discusses speeding up investigations of case against Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Actor Payal Ghosh on Tuesday met National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday to discuss speeding up of the investigations in the case filed by her against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Ghosh said she had received assurances of support from the NCW chief.

"We held discussions on how the investigations can be speeded up. Rekha ma'am has always been on my side since day one. She has assured me help," Ghosh said.

She further said she had requested Maharashtra Home Minister to provide Y-plus security to ensure she can work and step out from her home without any fear.



Further speaking about the defamation suit filed by Richa Chadha, against her and some others, she said she had spoken nothing against the 'Masaan' actor.

"I have spoken nothing against her. I have nothing personally against her, there is no basis for a defamation case. But we will face that and clarify it now," Ghosh said.

The Bombay High Court has deferred the defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and others till October 7.

The court deferred the proceedings as the defendants had not been served notices.

Chadha had filed the defamation suit against Ghosh, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Ghosh. (ANI)

