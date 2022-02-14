Paying tribute to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack, Amit Shah says nation will always be indebted to their sacrifice

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Heartfelt tribute to the brave jawans of @crpfindia who upheld the sovereignty of the country by making their supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack of Pulwama. The nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice. Your bravery will continue to inspire us to root out terrorism," Shah tweeted from its official account in Hindi.

Meanwhile, tribute is being paid to CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora.

"We remember the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. We aim to maintain peace and harmony in the region," DS Chaudhary, Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF said.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 in which 40 personnel were killed.

A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)