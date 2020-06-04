Payment of wages during lockdown period a matter between employers, employees: Centre tells SC

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification on payment of wages, observed that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary for these 54 days.

The Centre told the Apex Court that the payment of wages to workers during this lockdown period is a matter between employers and employees. It further said that it would not interfere. In contrast, the Centre had directed payment of full wages during the lockdown.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a direction to pay wages to the employees during this lockdown period.

Justice Kaul said: "On one hand you (Centre) are trying to put money in the pocket of worker. So now some negotiation is required for a solution." (ANI)