PC Chako denies allegations of misbehaviour ,claims he does not know Rohit Manchanda

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader PC Chacko on Friday claimed that he did not know Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda, who has alleged that he "misbehaved" with him at state Congress office on Friday.

It has been reported that Manchanda, who lost Delhi Assembly polls from Saket seat in 2003 by just 116 votes, has demanded Chacko's resignation.

Issuing a justification, Chacko told reporters, "Nobody is asking for my resignation. I have not come across anyone asking for my resignation. You can ask the person who has claimed this. I have noted nobody has shown any opinion. Go and ask the person who has told you. I don't know who he is."

Briefing about the claimed incident, Manchanda alleged that Chacko lashed on him.

"I was near the lift at the party office to receive Chacko ji, when he lashed out at me and said people like me should be thrown out of the party. He said that he has substantial proof against me. We have lost four elections in Delhi under his leadership if the party chief Rahul Gandhi can offer to resign, why can't he? He should be the first person to offer a resignation," Manchanda told ANI.

Manchanda further said that he will write to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanding the removal of Chacko.

"I will write to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanding to remove such general secretary in-charge immediately," he said.

Manchanda claimed that Chacko was provoked by Manchanda's social media post, demanding the resignation of state unit in-charge. (ANI)

