Congress leader PC Chako (left) and DPCC NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda
Congress leader PC Chako (left) and DPCC NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda

PC Chako denies allegations of misbehaviour ,claims he does not know Rohit Manchanda

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader PC Chacko on Friday claimed that he did not know Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda, who has alleged that he "misbehaved" with him at state Congress office on Friday.
It has been reported that Manchanda, who lost Delhi Assembly polls from Saket seat in 2003 by just 116 votes, has demanded Chacko's resignation.
Issuing a justification, Chacko told reporters, "Nobody is asking for my resignation. I have not come across anyone asking for my resignation. You can ask the person who has claimed this. I have noted nobody has shown any opinion. Go and ask the person who has told you. I don't know who he is."
Briefing about the claimed incident, Manchanda alleged that Chacko lashed on him.
"I was near the lift at the party office to receive Chacko ji, when he lashed out at me and said people like me should be thrown out of the party. He said that he has substantial proof against me. We have lost four elections in Delhi under his leadership if the party chief Rahul Gandhi can offer to resign, why can't he? He should be the first person to offer a resignation," Manchanda told ANI.
Manchanda further said that he will write to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanding the removal of Chacko.
"I will write to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanding to remove such general secretary in-charge immediately," he said.
Manchanda claimed that Chacko was provoked by Manchanda's social media post, demanding the resignation of state unit in-charge. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

At introductory meet, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ticks off...

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has expressed his strong displeasure at absenteeism during an introductory meeting of heads of centrally funded institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Sisodia 'pained' to know Sreedharan opposed Delhi govt's travel...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said he is "pained" to know that former DMRC chief E Sreedharan has opposed the state government's proposal to make metro rides free of cost for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:52 IST

Nationwide celebrations on 20th anniv of Kargil War

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): To mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' a number of celebratory events have been planned in Dras in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:40 IST

TDP denies reports of hiring Prashant Kishor's poltical consultancy IPAC

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Friday dismissed reports that party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had plans to rope in the consultancy, mentored by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:31 IST

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance over reports of children being...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there are several villages in Rajasthan's Banswara district wherein over 500 families were found to have allegedly used their children as pawn to get money for food.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:26 IST

Uttarakhand: Joint operation to retrieve bodies of 8 mountaineers begins

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A joint operation has been started to retrieve the bodies of eight mountaineers, including an Indian, who went missing while they were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak on May 26.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:09 IST

KCR is country's most corrupt politician: D Aravind

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in Vizianagaram factory blast

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed while sixteen others were injured after a blast in a private firm in Bobbili town on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF continues efforts to bring back mortal remains of AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Air Force continued its efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32, which crashed in the mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns murder of UP Bar...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Friday condemned the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darwesh Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Mumbai: Man dies after iron-rod falls on him in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A businessman died after an iron rod fell on him in an under construction building in Parel area here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:35 IST

No response yet from CM : WB Governor Tripathi on ongoing doctors strike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing protest by the medical fraternity in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the matter but has not yet received a response from her.

Read More
iocl