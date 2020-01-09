PDP expels 8 leaders from party

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight party leaders for being "part of parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party".

The Mehbooba Mufti-led party's disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of the eight leaders from the basic membership of the party.

"Party leadership has recommended the expulsion of Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmed Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Chaudhary Qamar Hussain, Raja Manzoor, Javaid Beigh, Abdul Majeed Padroo and Abdul Rahim Rather from the basic membership of the party who have been part of the parleys," PDP leader Sohail Bukhari said.

The development comes after the eight leaders today met members of a 15 member foreign delegation that is here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

