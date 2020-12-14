PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a PDP leader, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Monday in Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.



According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had fired on the PSO in the Natipora area. Thereafter, he was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

"In an indiscriminate firing by terrorists, Manzoor Ahmad, Personal Security Officer of a PDP leader got injured at Natipora in Srinagar. He has been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

