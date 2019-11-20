PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway (File photo)
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway (File photo)

PDP MP gives calling attention notice in RS over political situation in Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): PDP lawmaker Nazir Ahmed Laway on Wednesday gave calling attention notice in Rajya Sabha over the current political situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.
Under the calling motion, a member with the permission of the Speaker ask questions or seek clarification on an issue. After all the members put forward their points, the concerned Minister is called by the Speaker to reply to the points raised by the Members.
On Monday, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz had staged a protest outside Parliament over the Kashmir issue.

Ahmad and Fayaz were seen holding placards, which read "scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A is not acceptable, respect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bring back normalcy in Kashmir."

Another placard read, "restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, save our future (students), release all political prisoners, detention is not solution and respect state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir."
On November 1, the PDP had expelled Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu.
In August when Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, Laway along with other PDP minister had protested against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir and tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.
The two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence on October 31. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:25 IST

'Our agenda is to make sure disqualified MLAs lose,' says...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Just days ahead of the Karnataka bypolls, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that it did not matter whether H D Kumaraswamy supported his party or not.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:24 IST

Karnataka school introduces 'water bell' to create awareness...

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Indraprastha School in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district has introduced a separate 'water bell' to create awareness about drinking water among the students.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:19 IST

AAP protests in Parliament, demands inclusion of bill on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday protested in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament, demanding to bring a bill on the unauthorised colonies in this winter session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:17 IST

Home Ministry gives or withdraws security based on threat...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): BJP working president and Rajya Sabha MP, JP Nadda on Wednesday explained that the Home Ministry gives or withdraws security to a person based on the threat perception.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:17 IST

Modern technology developed for use of Hindi, Sanskrit on ICT devices

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): For promoting progressive use of Hindi and Sanskrit for official purposes, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Technology Development for Indian Languages (TDIL) Programme has developed a modern technology for use of Hindi and Sanskrit on Informati

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:14 IST

J-K situation fully normal, noone died in police firing since...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the situation is "fully normal" in Jammu and Kashmir and not a single person had died in police firing after August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated and the two Union territories (Jammu & Kashm

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:00 IST

Kerala govt seeks re-investigation, re-trial of Walayar rape case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Kerala government on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Kerala High Court seeking investigation to be conducted again in the Walayar rape case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:59 IST

UDF stages protest in Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Kerala Assembly proceeding on Wednesday were disrupted after opposition MLA's protested in the well of the house alleging police attack against Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers here a day before.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:56 IST

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of party's LS MPs to discuss...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of party's Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Parliament strategy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:54 IST

Delegation of JNU students reaches MHRD

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday reached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:53 IST

8 killed in car-truck collision in Assam

Udalguri (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Eight people were killed on the spot after a car collided with a parked truck on National Highway-15 here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:43 IST

Adjournment motion notice in LS over JNU issue, lathi-charge on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue and "brutal and inhuman lathi-charge on students of Kerala".

Read More
iocl