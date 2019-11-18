New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz on Monday staged a protest outside Parliament over the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Ahmad and Fayaz were seen holding placards, which read "scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A is not acceptable, respect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bring back normalcy in Kashmir."
Another placard read, "restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, save our future (students), release all political prisoners, detention is not solution and respect state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir."
On Sunday, the Opposition appealed the Centre to allow National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, who is under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370, to attend the Parliament session.
The Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two UTs came into existence on October 31.
On November 1, the PDP had expelled Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu. (ANI)
PDP MPs stage protest outside Parliament over abrogation of Art 370 in J-K
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:33 IST
