PDP MPs stage protest outside Parliament over abrogation of Art 370 in J-K

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:33 IST

Stray dog tags along with Sabarimala pilgrims, treks 480 km and counting

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Devotion and dedication have no limits whether it is humans or animals. Yes, a stray dog did the impossible and is now the talk of the town when it walked along with a group of 13 Ayyappa devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala