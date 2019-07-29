Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)
Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

PDP worker shot at in Pulwama; Mufti condemns attack

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 23:38 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama district on Monday, following which party chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the injured leader at a hospital here.
Taking to Twitter, Mufti asserted that picking up guns is not the solution.
"Visited PDP worker Lateef Ahmed who was shot at by unidentified gunmen today. Seeing his daughter break down was heart wrenching. How will attacking innocent civilians help resolve an issue that has dragged on since 1947? Taking up the gun is no solution" she tweeted.
The PDP too condemned the attack on its worker in "strongest possible terms."
"Attacking political workers who dedicate their lives to the cause of serving common masses is an unfortunate act. We condemn in strongest possible terms attack on our senior worker Lateef Ah Shah from Mitrigam, Pulwama. We pray for his speedy recovery" the party wrote on Twitter.
Lateef Ahmad was allegedly shot at by suspected militants earlier today in Mitrigam area of the district and was hospitalised.
The incident comes over two months after another PDP worker, Irfan Ahmad, who was shot at by terrorists in Zaipora area of south Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital.
Irfan and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, another PDP worker, were on May 8 injured after a group of terrorists abducted them from a medical shop in Zainapora area of Shopian, took them to a nearby orchard and fired at them.
The duo was first rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.
(ANI)

