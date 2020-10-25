PDP's Jammu office attacked by mob, claims party leader Firdous Tak

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) office in Jammu was attacked by a mob on Saturday, party leader Firdous Tak claimed.

He said that a mob entered the headquarters and manhandled the PDP leaders while they tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language.

Speaking to ANI Tak said, "A mob entered the headquarters. They manhandled us, tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language. Clearly, they were right-wingers as they were wearing a particular colour."



"They also threatened that they will be coming tomorrow and bring this office down to the ground. We tried to reach out to the administration, I personally tried to contact a senior Police officer but nobody responded," Tak added.

The incident occurs after party chief Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement over the Indian flag, who had lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back.

Addressing her press conference after being released from detention, she said: "My flag is this (points to the flag of Jammu and Kashmir kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we will raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we will not raise any other flag...This flag forged our relationship with that flag."

Mufti, who was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state, was released on October 13. (ANI)

