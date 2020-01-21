Peace Party files curative plea in Ayodhya dispute case

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Peace Party of India on Tuesday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against its November 09 verdict in Ayodhya title dispute case.

"As the government's application for modification is really an application for Review under disguise, it would be appropriate to treat it as such, and a hearing in the open court should be provided to both sides," the peace party stated in the petition.

The top court had in November last year unanimously handed over the entire disputed land, where Babri Masjid once stood, to a trust. It is now tasked with monitoring the construction of a temple at the site.

Calling the demolition of Babri Masjid an "egregious violation of the rule of law", the court also gave alternative five acres of land for the construction of a mosque at a prominent location in the same city.

Not happy with the allotment of a separate land, a batch of review petitions were filed against the judgment, which were all later dismissed.

A five-judge bench dismissed the pleas on December 12 after finding no merit in them.

A curative petition is the last judicial resort available for the redressal of grievances. It is decided in-chambers by the judges. (ANI)

