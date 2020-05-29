Peaceful negotiations the only way to resolve differences: Defence Expert Qamar Agha on India-China standoff

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Expert Qamar Agha on Thursday said that war has no solution, the only way is to resolve differences is through peaceful negotiations which need to be purposeful.

Reacting to Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong's statements on India-China relations, Agha said, "I think it's a positive statement, he realized that confrontation can not solve the problem rather it would further aggregate it. India is not going to withdraw. Modi Ji has also made it categorically clear that he will not allow even an inch of land to be parted to China or any other country. War has no solution, the only way is to resolve differences through peaceful negotiation which need to be purposeful."

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong stated that China and India are each other's opportunities and pose no threat to each other. We need to see each other's development in the correct way...correctly view our differences and never let differences shadow the overall situation of bilateral cooperation.

"It is good that they have realized it...the mistake and now they have corrected it. We have friendly ties with China. Our trade ties will continue to grow. India's top priority at the moment is to fight COVID-19, not at the border. The Chinese troops should immediately withdraw from the region and if they have any problem start negotiations with India," he added.

Amid the stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh region, Chinese envoy reiterated that the two countries should resolve their differences through dialogue and not allow them to overshadow bilateral relations.

The Chinese envoy said the two countries are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and they have "important task" to consolidate relations. (ANI)

