Peacock hunter arrested by police
Peacock hunter arrested in TN

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:14 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), June 13 (ANI): A peacock hunter, named Vijaykumar, was arrested by forest department officials in Velayuthampatti near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Wednesday.
A gun was also confiscated from him.
Forest officials also recovered carcasses of seven peacocks when they were chasing the hunter.
The carcasses of seven peacocks were recovered from a bag, which Vijaykumar was carrying on a motorcycle. (ANI)

