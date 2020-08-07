Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi's bail plea rejected by Guwahati court, to move HC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A special NIA court in Guwahati on Friday rejected bail plea of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in connection with the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam.

Akhil Gogoi will now move the Gauhati High Court, his lawyer told reporters here.

Gogoi was arrested by the Assam Police on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protests against the CAA in the state. Later, a case was registered against him and he was subsequently handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA, which is probing the cases related to violence in the northeastern state, had earlier also conducted raids at Gogoi's residence in Guwahati.

According to NIA sources, Gogoi was in touch with a Maoist group and is being interrogated about his alleged links with the Maoists.

Akhil Gogoi is an active leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) which is a peasant organisation based in Assam. (ANI)

