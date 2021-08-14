'Pedal for Health': Union Ministers ride cycles as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): In a bid to promote cycling and spread the message of fitness, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Kiren Rijiju rode bicycles from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Akbar Road in Delhi on Saturday.

As a part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' campaign, 'Pedal for Health' programme was organized, a day ahead of 75th Independence Day on August 15.

The Union Ministers were joined by several other cyclists.

"I took a pledge to create a verticle at the ministry for cycling with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. A cyclist should encourage at least 10 people around him, her for cycling," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the event.

According to the Health Minister, this campaign will promote cycling in the country, and help keep India healthy and fit.



Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, who was also present at the event, laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining good health, especially during the COVID pandemic.

"Pedal for health, because health is wealth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world was facing this challenge, we had to reimagine and reset our life. There are many things which have changed. Priorities have changed. The thought process has changed. When you talk to a common man, who had varied priorities earlier, now only health is a priority to him," he said.

"Fitness dose" of half an hour daily is crucial to be healthy and fit said Thakur, adding that if people are fit, the nation will be fit and the burden on hospitals will reduce significantly.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said cycling is a way of life and awareness about cycling has increased over the years. "We should do physical activity in our lives, this is a positive step," Rijiju said.

Reiterating the significance of cycling, he tweeted, "#PedalForHealth is great initiative to promote cycling in daily lifestyle. The campaign is to support AYUSHMAN BHARAT YOJANA while we celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Glad to join @mansukhmandviya Ji, @ianuragthakur Ji and all the cylcle enthusiasts! #FitIndiaMovement." (ANI)

