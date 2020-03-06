Peddler held in possesion of 250 gms contraband in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Srinagar police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler who was in possession of contraband apparently charas.

The accused identified as Sajad Ahmad Khan, a plumber by profession, was apprehended and 250 grams of charas was recovered from his possession during a Naka checking at Jehangir Chowk.

The accused was arrested on the spot, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Shaheed Gunj police station and an investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

