Pediatric ward to be set up in all district hospitals in Karnataka, says state health min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): In a bid to ensure preparedness for a possible third wave, the Karnataka government has decided to set up pediatrics wards in all district hospitals, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday.

Dr Sudhakar chaired a meeting with senior officials of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Departments to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state and containment measures.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister said that the oxygen generation plant will be set up in every taluk hospital and district hospital across the state.

"A dedicated 70-80 bed pediatrics ward will be arranged in all district hospitals. Additional pediatricians and nursing staff will also be recruited wherever it is necessary. A special training session will be conducted through RGUHS to train MBBS and other technical staff," said the Minister.

He informed that seven genomic labs will be established across the state to study the mutated strains found in the second wave.



"These labs will come up at 5 medical colleges, Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, and Vijayapura District Hospital. This study will help us to understand the virus better and for the development of better medicine and treatment protocol based on the nature of the virus," the Minister said.

Speaking about the COVID lockdown restrictions, the Minister said the Technical Advisory Committee has submitted its report and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Minister will decide on modalities of easing restrictions gradually.

"Experts have advised that restrictions can be eased if positivity rate is less than 5 per cent and the number of cases reduces to 5,000. However, the positivity rate is still high in many districts. So we need to exercise caution," Dr Sudhakar said.

"State has received another consignment of 1.64 lakh doses of Covaxin. The available stock will be used to vaccinate citizens above 45 years who are due for a second dose. The vaccine will be eventually made available to all once the supply increases," he added.

Giving an update on issues related to cases of Black Fungus in the state, the Minister said, "Black fungus infection is treatable. However, in some cases where the infection has reached the eyes, removal becomes inevitable to weed out even the tiniest trace of the infection so that it does not invade the brain. If the fungus invades the brain it is very dangerous. Hence eyes are removed to stop the spread to the brain and not due to lack of medicine."

He added that the treatment of black fungus will be decided by Ophthalmologists, ENT Specialists based on the condition of each case.

"I am in constant touch with Union Minister to ensure sufficient supply of required medicine," Dr Sudhakar informed. (ANI)

