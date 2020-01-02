Peeragarhi factory fire: 14 injured, rescue operations underway

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): As many as 14 people, including 13 fire brigade personnel, were injured in the factory fire incident that occurred in the Peeragarhi area here on Thursday.

Fire had broken out in a factory on Thursday morning. Rescue operations by NDRF and fire personnel are underway.

"14 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed. Fire though is under control now. Rescue operations continuing," said Rajendra Sagar, Additional DCP (Outer).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also expressed concerns over the fire and had tweeted, "Very sad to hear this. I am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped." (ANI)

