Pegasus row: Rahul Gandhi has habit of lying, creating confusion, says Sambit Patra

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court ordered an independent probe on the Pegasus spyware row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a habit of speaking lies and spreading confusion by a false narrative.

Welcoming the Supreme Court decision to constitute a three-member committee for probe into the Pegasus spyware case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Opposition's stand on the issue is "vindicated" since the judges have flagged the same concerns and alleged surveillance "was an attempt to crush Indian democracy".

Following this comment by Gandhi, Patra said, "Illusion and Rahul Gandhi have a close relationship. Lying, spreading confusion has been the habit of Rahul Gandhi. Today, on a decision of the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi again uttered the same words, which he always does. Let me clarify that Rahul Gandhi and Congress did not go to the Court regarding this matter."

He added, "Comments like...Democracy is in danger, Democracy has to be saved, the Constitution of the country is being attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party.... is the terminology of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi and repetition is the same."

The BJP spokesperson said that the Supreme Court's decision to constitute an expert committee to look into the alleged use of the Pegasus software for surveillance is in line with the government's affidavit on the matter.

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi had in the past attacked courts over issues including purchase of Rafale fighter aircraft.

He said, "BJP fully believes in democratic values. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision. On the other hand, when the Supreme Court gave its decision on the Rafale deal case, Congress especially Rahul Gandhi verbally condemned the decision."

On November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court refused to go back on its December 14, 2018 order, rejecting a probe into the controversial Rafale deal. It also closed a contempt case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following his chowkidar chor hai remarks. Though Gandhi later claimed that the remarks were made in the thick of campaigning and apologised for it. The Court had formally given a warning to him "to be more careful in the future".

"Does Rahul ji have faith in the Court? They go to Court in every case," Patra said.

The Supreme Court Wednesday formed a three-member committee to oversee a technical committee comprising of three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, which will probe Pegasus spyware case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked a three-member committee, supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran, to examine the allegations thoroughly and expeditiously and place a report before the Court.

The Court will hear the matter again after eight weeks. (ANI)