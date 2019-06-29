Pehlu Khan, his brother and sons were habitual offenders, says BJP MLA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI) BJP MLA from Ramgarh, Gyan Dev Ahuja, on Saturday said that Pehlu Khan, who was killed by cow vigilante activists in 2017, his sons and brothers were cow smugglers and habitual offenders.

Ahuja's comments came in the wake of Rajasthan Police filing a charge sheet against Pehlu Khan posthumously for cow smuggling. Khan was allegedly lynched by a mob in Alwar for carrying cattle in 2017.

The police have recently filed a charge sheet against Khan's sons Irsad (25) and Arif (22) under sections 5, 8 and 9 while charges have been framed against the deceased under section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

Speaking to ANI here, Ahuja said, "Pehlu Khan's sons and his brothers were and are habitual offenders. The public caught their cars when they were smuggling the cows, but somehow Pehlu khan was able to escape from there. The allegations against Bajarang Dal and Vishava Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders are wrong."

"Congress had helped Khan and his family and now they are taking credit that under their government the police have filed charge sheet against him," he said.

"A similar incident took place in Lalawandi where the cow smuggler Rakhbar Khan died in police custody and not by mob lynching," he said. The Congress leaders also went to his place for condolences and asked for CBI probe in the matter," he said. (ANI)

