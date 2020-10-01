Penalty for not wearing masks in Karnataka's urban areas increased to Rs 1,000: Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI): Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been hiked to Rs 1,000 in urban areas of the state while it is Rs 500 in rural areas.

Speaking to media persons after a high-level meeting with officers here, he informed that the decision has been taken after careful consideration of senior officers' recommendation.

The official directive on the penalties will be out on Thursday, after discussing the same with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he said.

"In recent times, people have been showing negligence by not wearing masks. Hence, the fine has been increased, he said.



The minister said that not more than 50 people can attend social, religious, political gatherings as well as weddings and other cultural ceremonies.

Actions will be initiated against the organisers or owner of the organisation if more people are found gathering, he said.

The Minister said that a special plan has been chalked out to raise awareness about COVID-19.

"Politicians, sports and film stars, religious leaders will be roped in to make short clips of videos. Along with this, COVID-19 can be contained further if members of welfare organisations, Lions Club, Rotary Club among others, join hands with the Government to create awareness among people," he said.

Sudhakar informed that a total of 15 districts in the state have been recording more than 10 per cent cases. (ANI)

