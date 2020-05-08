Pending CBSE Class 10, 12 exams from July 1 to 15

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The pending CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held from July 1 to July 15.

"Students were concerned when the pending CBSE exams will be conducted. The pending exams of high school and intermediate will be held between July 1 to July 15. Examinations of those subjects which were held earlier will not be conducted again," said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday.

The minister said that exams of Class 10, which could not be held in northeast due to violence will also be conducted in this period.

The exams were earlier postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19. (ANI)