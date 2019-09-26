Peon teaching Sanskrit in Bhopal school to be awarded 'CM's Excellence Award'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A peon in a Bhopal school has been selected for the Chief Minister's Excellence Award for teaching Sanskrit to students for the past 23 years and securing recording 100 per cent result in the subject.

Vasudev Panchal (53) is a peon at the Government High School in Girota village of Depalpur development block in Indore.

"During my childhood, I was very keen on learning Sanskrit. My guru taught me really well so I am just passing the knowledge to the future generation. Students wanted me to teach Sanskrit to them. It is my hard work and support of my students that I am selected for this award," Panchal told ANI.

Every morning, Panchal reaches school and finishes all his work including sweeping, floor mopping and furniture cleaning. After this, he helps conduct prayer gathering of students at the school playground. Later, he teaches Sanskrit to his pupils and takes two classes. The school administration, students and villagers are very impressed with Panchal and his dedication to teach Sanskrit at school. The school has no Sanskrit teacher as it is situated around 40 km from the Indore district headquarters.

"He is a great teacher, who takes of his students really well. Every day, he is the first person to come to school and the last one to leave school. We are very proud of him that he is being honoured with such prestigious award," Anuradha Jadhav, a student, said.

The school with roughly 175 students has only three teachers. After being apprised by Panchal's knowledge on the subject, he was asked by the school administration to take the additional responsibility of teaching Sanskrit to students. As the school recorded 100 per cent high school results in Sanskrit, Panchal has been selected for Chief Minister's Excellence Award for which he gave a presentation last week in Bhopal. (ANI)