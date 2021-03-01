People above 60 years arrive in Mumbai hospital for vaccination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): People arrived at BKC Jumbo COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai to get COVID-19 vaccination as the nationwide drive to inoculate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities begun on Monday.

"For comorbidities, citizen has to produce a certificate from registered medical practitioner, in which one of the enlisted comorbidities has to be verified and certified by registered medical practitioner. They have to submit it to the center and on-site registration can be done," Dr Rajesh Dere (Dean COVID Center, BKC Hospital) told ANI.

BKC Jombo Covid-19 timing is from 9 am to 5 pm.



India is going to start its second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1, the central government had announced on Thursday.

Maharashtra reported 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries and 62 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.

"The state has so far reported a total of 21,55,070 COVID-19 cases, out of which, 77,008 are the active cases," the Maharashtra Health Department said.

A total of 52,154 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.42 per cent. (ANI)

