People above 80 can cast their postal votes in upcoming Tamil Nadu polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

According to a list released by the Election Commission, there are 12,91,132 voters over the age of 80 across Tamil Nadu.



Chennai has a maximum of 1,08,718 postal votes. There are 46,790 people over the age of 80 in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The nomination is scheduled to start on March 12. (ANI)

