People across India celeberate Eid al-Adha in 'new normal' way

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, devotees from across the country, celebrated Eid al-Adha by offering prayers at mosques and at their homes on Saturday.

At Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid, the devotees were seen offering prayers while following all COVID-19 norms.

Normally, people on the occasion greet each other with hugs but this time people are wishing each other -- Eid Mubarak -- keeping in mind the importance of social distancing to combat the virus.

"We have ensured that we are cautious that we don't hug each other. We would be wishing each other by saying Eid Mubarak," said one of the pilgrims.

Another devotee added, "We are adhering to the orders passed by the administration of maintaining social distancing at the mosque. There is a stark difference in the celebrations this year and last year because of the pandemic. But despite all of this, we have come here to read the namaaz."

Several worshipers also assembled outside a mosque in the national capital's Usmapur area of Northeast Delhi as well.



However, in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the celebrations were curtailed as weekend restrictions are in place from Friday till Monday, restricting devotees to offer namaz at home.



Devotees in Amritsar were also seen offering prayers at the Khairuddin Mosque amid light rainfall on the occasion of Bakra Eid. The devotees were seen wearing masks and were seen maintaining social distancing as well.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

