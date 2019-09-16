People around globe seek opportunity to listen to PM Modi's speech: BJP leader Shiv Pratap Shukla

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said he welcomed US President's participation at the upcoming "Howdy, Modi" rally in Houston and said people around the globe seek an opportunity to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former minister of state for finance, Shukla said: "People around the globe seek an opportunity to listen to Modi speak and his thoughts. US President Trump will also be joining PM Modi in mega in Houston and I welcome his decision," said Shukla.

"Once PM Modi went to America after becoming the Prime Minister of India, it felt like a mini India had entered America. A large chunk of people bought tickets just to attend and listen to Modi's speech. The then-President Barack Obama said that Modi is a man of vision," he added.

According to the Office of the Press Secretary, White House's statement Trump will travel on Sunday, September 22, 2019, to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Over 50,000 people have registered to hear PM Modi's address at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The White House said that the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India. (ANI)