People ask me why I have been arrested in INX Media and not a single officer: PC says in tweet by his family

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In his first public remarks since his arrest last month, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said people have asked him why a dozen officers, who had processed and receommended the case in the INX Media issue, have not been arrested and why he has been arrested for which he has no answers.
A tweet from his official account said that he had asked his family to tweet his remarks on his behalf.
However, he hastened to add in another tweet that no officer has done anything wrong in the case and he does not want anyone to be arrested.
"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following:- People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer."
"No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested," the tweets read.
Chidambram was arrested by CBI in the INX Media case on Aug 21 and sent to CBI custody for interrogation. Last week, a CBI court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:11 IST

