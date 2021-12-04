People asked to vacate Odisha's Puri beach as Cyclone Jawad approaches

Puri (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, People at Puri beach in Odisha were asked to vacate the area with their make-shift shops and belongings on Saturday, with police being deployed to expedite the process.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh told ANI that shelter homes have been established in the city.

"The safety of the people is our topmost priority. Everyone present at the Puri beach has been asked to vacate the area. Shelter homes have been established in Puri; all are requested to follow government guidelines on Cyclone Jawad," Singh said.



Puri District Magistrate Samarth Verma informed that teams that will undertake the restoration of power and drinking water supply services are in place.

"The evacuation of people from vulnerable areas is ongoing. Teams for restoration of services like power and drinking water supply post-cyclone are ready. Those in cyclone shelters are being provided with hot meals," Verma said.

At 5.30 am on Saturday, Cyclone Jawad lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 410 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in an official statement.

As per the last bulletin released by IMD 'Jawad' is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours.

"It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a Deep Depression. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast," IMD said. (ANI)

