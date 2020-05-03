People at Delhi's Ghazipur market observe social distancing amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): People at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur area of Delhi were seen abiding by social distancing norms as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Apart from buyers at the market, even the cart pullers were seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure during the pandemic.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP Delhi (East) told ANI that the footfall has increased in the market as all others have been shut due to coronavirus lockdown.

"Footfall has increased here as several other markets have closed. We have set up channelizers here and people are being sent inside through them. Separate lanes have been made for cycle carts and mini-trucks. Due to these measures, the situation has improved," he said. (ANI)

