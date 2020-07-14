People awaiting COVID-19 test results must observe strict quarantine: K'taka govt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): With continues surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state's health department has urged people who undergo COVID-19 test to quarantine themselves till their results come out.

"Persons who have provided swab samples for COVID-19 testing may be infectious. Hence, as a matter of abundant caution, all such persons shall be advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their lab results are communicated," the government said in a statement.

The department, while warning of strict action in case of irresponsible behaviour, added, "Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, going to work, etc. will result in the spread of infection in the community and consequently, such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act. "

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 38,843 confirmed cases, out of which 15,409 have recovered in Karnataka. As many as 684 people have lost their lives due to the diesease. (ANI)

