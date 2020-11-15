People burst crackers during Diwali celebration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Scores of people in Telangana's capital city on Saturday were seen bursting crackers during the Diwali celebration.



In line with a Supreme Court order, people in the state had a two-hour window, from 8 pm to 10 pm, to burst firecrackers on the day of the festival.

Some other states and union territories had banned firecrackers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic while a few had allowed selective use of 'green' firecrackers for a few hours. Some states are also battling high level of pollution. (ANI)

