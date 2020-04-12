People buying essentials at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): People were seen purchasing fruits and vegetables at Azadpur Mandi in the national capital on Sunday while Delhi police teams were also deployed at the market amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Some traders in the market had earlier had expressed concern that social distancing norms were not being observed and people were not wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

District Magistrate North, Deepak Shinde had on Saturday directed DCP North-West and Secretary Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) to take all necessary measures to ensure that social distancing protocol is followed in Azadpur Mandi.

Other protocols include different timings or shifts for sale of vegetables and fruits etc. and deployment of additional police personnel, deployment of joint enforcement teams (at least five) of mandi officials and police officials. (ANI)

