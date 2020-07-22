People camped at NH-27 after houses submerge in Bihar floods

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): People were forced to set up camps at NH-27 after their homes got partially submerged in floodwaters in Muzaffarpur's Kanti area.

"Water entered our houses, and there are no arrangements for anyone. We are forced to stay at highways until water is there. We don't have food or anything else," said Bima Devi, camp dweller.



"We have children also, how will we stay here? There is nothing to eat as of now. We gave biscuits to the children. The polythene sheets for the camps have been provided by the ward commissioner. We will stay in the camps till the situation normalises," said Sangeeta Devi, camp dweller.

"This water is from Gandak River and the houses are submerged, there were about 30 houses. No relief has been received from the government," said Bhagat another camp dweller.

Several parts of Bihar have been submerged in floodwaters, affecting a large number of people in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in certain areas of Bihar for today.

On Tuesday, Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan had said that a total of 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in Bihar to deal with the floods situation in the state. (ANI)

