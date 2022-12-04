People can derive inspiration for Nishkama Karma from Gita: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that all people irrespective of region, language, caste, beliefs or religion can derive inspiration for 'Nishkama Karm' (selfless action) from the Gita.

Addressing the Gita Jayanti function organised at the Gita Press in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Yogi said, "Innumerable books have been composed in the world, but Gita is the one written in the battlefield, coming from the mouth of God, which paves the way for the welfare of the world by rising above the country, time and circumstances."

He said that every person abides by the mantras of Gita according to his perception and understanding. "We get the inspiration from Gita that the solution to all problems is possible only by being selfless," said Yogi.



The Lord composed the Gita not only to end Arjuna's confused state of mind but also to inspire the entire humanity to follow the path of duty. 5,000 years ago in Kurukshetra, there was a manifestation of divine speech by God in the form of Gita, said the CM.

CM Yogi said that being persistent towards selfless duty is actually like doing God's work. If we start discharging our duties honestly with the inspiration of selfless action, then all the problems of the world will be solved automatically.

The Chief Minister called upon the Gita Press management to set a target of printing 100 crore religious literature in the centenary year celebrations. During the programme, the Chief Minister also released the pictorial Sunderkand and wished all the people on the occasion of Holy Gita Jayanti. (ANI)

